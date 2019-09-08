NCPCR proposes study to analyse if increase in trend of surrendering adopted children

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The apex child rights body has proposed to launch a fact-finding exercise to ascertain if the trend of surrendering adopted children is on rise.The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said if that is the situation, it will not only amount to a trauma to the child, but will also discourage him or her from believing in the family institution, said the minutes of the 38th statutory meeting of the apex child rights body."Hence, to avoid such situation for the CNCP (child in need of care and protection), a fact-finding exercise is proposed to be carried out to ascertain the real problem of this situation," it said.The exercise will analyse if the problem lies in the regulations or its implementation or with the stakeholders or the adopted parents.The proposal was considered and approved in principle by the Commission.Over 4,000 children, including 2,398 girls, were adopted in 2018-19, the highest in five years, data released by the Child Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) has said.In 2018-19, a total of 4,027 children were adopted in which about 3,374 children were adopted within the country while 653 inter-country adoptions were made, the CARA data showed.PTI UZM RAXRAX