NCPCR proposes system for monitoring of data related to child care institutions

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR has proposed formation of a system for proper management and monitoring of data related to child care institutions, its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has said.He said all state commissions have visited around 1,100 child care institutions recently and proposed that a Management Information System be prepared for proper administration and monitoring of data related to child care institutions (CCIs). He also said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recently formulated a Quick Response Cell (QRC) to attend emergent complaints and cases of child rights violation in a time-bound manner. In a workshop organised with state commissions on Sunday, Supreme Court Judge Madan B Lokur has urged the Women and Child Development Ministry and the child rights body NCPCR to ensure physical well being of children at child care institutions.He raised concern that many state commissions do not have adequate budget and staffing and called upon all state commissions to prepare annual reports and place them before the state legislature. The annual report should contain the policy objectives of the commission, achievements and also the shortfalls, gaps and constraints. He felt it necessary that each commission should be assisted by legal experts and in this regard he said he would take up the issue with National Legal Services Authority, according to a statement by the NCPCR.He was speaking at a workshop organised by the NCPCR on functioning of the State Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCRs) on Sunday.The workshop saw the participation of 28 state commissions with a view to strengthen the functioning of the commissions and effective implementation of mandates as provided in the CPCR Act, the statement said. Lokur urged all participants to ensure physical well being of all children during their visits to child care institutions, the statement said. Rakesh Srivastav, Secretary at the WCD Ministry, emphasised that the state commissions should promote non-institutional care and also continue inspections of CCIs. The state commissions should also look into the fact that orphan and abandoned children residing in such institutions should be linked to CARINGS for their placement in adoption. He also urged that district education officers may be approached and their services may be effectively used for implementation of the Right to Education Act. PTI UZM KJ