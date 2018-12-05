NCPCR rescues 6 child labourers from NBCC-run construction site, summons CMD

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The National Commission for Child Rights has rescued six child labours from a construction site run by NBCC, the central public sector undertaking, and summoned its CMD in this connection.NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the rescue operation was carried out on Tuesday and six child labourers were rescued from a construction site in East Kidwai Nagar. He said NBCC CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal has been summoned next week on December 13 over rescue of the child labourers. A NBCC spokesperson said it has not received any summon yet. He also said that the NBCC does not deal directly with the recruitment of workers at its site and the recruitment is done by contractors. PTI UZM/HAQ RCJ