NCPCR seeks test report of Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo and power from govt bodies

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The apex child rights body has sought sample test reports of Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo and talcum powder from authorities at the earliest, expressing concern over safety issues related to the alleged reported presence of asbestos and carcinogenic substance in them.The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), after taking cognizance of this matter, requested Chief Secretaries of five selected states from each zone -south (Andhra Pradesh), east (Jharkhand) west (Rajasthan), central (Madhya Pradesh) and North East (Assam) to collect the samples of Johnson and Johnson baby talcum powder and shampoo. The apex child rights body asked it to forward the samples to an NABL accredited government laboratory only for testing and composition of the sample including the presence of asbestos (in talcum powder) and formaldehyde (in shampoo) or any hazardous chemical. "As no response was received from the above state authorities, therefore, NCPCR issued summons under section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005 to the authorities concerned to appear before the Commission on April 15 at NCPCR," the NCPCR said in a statement. "On April 15, 2019, the officials nominated by their respective departments appeared before the Commission for the summon hearing and deposed one by one before the Commission. "The Commission has given following order - Drugs Inspector, Food & Drug Administration Madhya Pradesh: To send the test report of Johnson & Johnson baby shampoo at the earliest."A letter to Regional Drugs Testing Laboratory Chandigarh, seeking the test results of samples of baby powder and baby shampoo of Johnson & Johnson submitted by Drug Control Administration, Andhra Pradesh at the earliest," the NCPCR said.The NCPCR has also asked Assistant Director at the Department of Social Welfare Jharkhand to send the test report of Johnson & Johnson, Baby shampoo at the earliest, it said.It has asked Drug Control Officer, Drug Control Organisation Rajasthan to send the test report of Johnson & Johnson, Baby talcum powder at the earliest. PTI UZM RT