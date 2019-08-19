NCPCR to form J-K and Ladakh cells to monitor rights of children

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The apex child rights body NCPCR said it has initiated the process of setting up two separate cells for Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh to monitor the rights of children in the region after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that accorded special status to the state. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said that in order to guarantee the "fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution to children inhabiting in UTs of J&K and Ladakh the Commission has initiated creation of J&K Cell and Ladakh Cell to effectively monitor the rights of children". "These two special cells shall come into existence soon in NCPCR," the apex child rights body said in a statement. The statement further said that to ensure the rights of child and create an inclusive environment within the country, the NCPCR has already created a dedicated Northeast Cell, which lays special emphasis to the rights of children being met and the entitlements and provisions under various relevant Acts are made available to them. The NCPCR monitors effective implementation of all the child-related acts and legislations. Some of these key legislations are the Right to Education Act, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The Centre has scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state into Two Union Territories. The Union Territories will come into effect on October 31. PTI UZM UZM SMNSMN