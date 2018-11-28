NCR Corp inks 3-year contract with PNB for IT support services

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) US-based banking solutions provider NCR Corporation Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Punjab National Bank for providing IT support services to the lender's ATM network."The three-year agreement establishes NCR Corporation as Punjab National Bank's key services support provider for a significant part of its global network of over 3,600 ATMs," NCR Corporation said in a release.PNB is India's sixth largest bank in terms of ATMs deployed in the country with 100 million customers, including approximately 40 million debit card holders. It has more than 6,692 branches and presence in nine countries."We are impressed with NCR in terms of innovation, quality of service provided and its commitment to us and our customers to improve availability of our banking services, drive operational efficiency and deliver proactive service, said a PNB official in the release.NCR will provide the lender specific services, including incident management; cash management; electronic journal pulling services; content management and software distribution service; site management and maintenance services and general housekeeping and upkeep services."Our suite of managed services will help PNB to reduce the high costs of multiple service providers, scale support quickly and ultimately, decrease downtime through high-value managed services. We are committed to providing PNB excellent customer service and building on this tremendous relationship for years to come," said Navroze Dastur, Managing Director, NCR India. PTI KPMMKJ