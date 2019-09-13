NCRPB approves 'Regional Plan-2021' for seven new districts

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The National Capital Region Planning Board on Friday approved the 'Regional Plan-2021' for newly-added seven districts, paving the way for the implementation of various infrastructure projects. The seven new districts are Mahendargarh, Jind, Karnal, Bhiwani of Haryana, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh and Bharatpur in Rajasthan. According to a statement, the Board also approved the proposal of Punjab government to consider Patiala-Rajpura corridor as Counter Magnet Area to National Capital Region (NCR). Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday chaired the 138th board meeting of NCRPB and released 'Functional Plan for Micro and Household Enterprises in NCR'. The meeting was attended by Harayana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi UD Minister Satyendar Jain among others. The Plan recommends steps that could be taken for development of various types of micro, small and household enterprises, essential at small towns, it stated. "The minister requested the NCR participating states to adopt and implement the recommendations of the Functional Plan and put in their best efforts to achieve accelerated growth and development of MSMEs in NCR," it stated. All the states under the National Capital Region will work closely in visualising and building a better future for citizens of NCR, Puri said. The NCRPB noted the status of review exercise of Regional Plan-2021 and initiation of work related to Regional Plan-2041 for the NCR. It also noted that NCR will have about 11 crore population, as projected by a former Senior Officer of Census of India. PTI BUN RCJ