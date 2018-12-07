NCRTC approves DPR of Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB RRTS corridor

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has approved the detailed project report of Delhi-Gurgaon-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror Urban Complex RRTS corridor, an official said Friday.According to the NCRTC's official, the 106 kilometers-long-corridor will be elevated for around 71 km consisting of 11 stations while the remaining 35 km, having five stations, will be underground mostly in Delhi and Gurgaon.The detailed project report (DPR) was approved at a Board meeting of the NCRTC, chaired by Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra, on Thursday.In order to decongest the national capital, the central government has planned three RRTS corridors -- Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat to enable fast commute from cities around Delhi in the NCR. The Delhi-Gurgaon-SNB is a part of Delhi-Gurgaon-Alwar of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, which is planned to be implemented in three stages.In the first stage, DelhiGurgaonRewariSNB Urban Complex will be constructed. In the second stage, it will be extended from SNB Urban Complex to Sotanala and in the third stage SNB Urban Complex to Alwar will be constructed, the official said."The Delhi-Alwar will converge with other RRTS corridors in Sarai Kale Khan and will be interoperable, facilitating commuters movement from one corridor to another without the hassle of changing trains," official also said.As per the plan, RRTS trains, with design speed of 180kmph, operation speed of 160kmph and average speed of 100kmph will be available at a frequency of every 5-10 minutes.The infrastructure is being designed for up to nine coaches trains which will be air-conditioned with transverse seating and overhead luggage space for commuter comfort.This RRTS smart line will pass through the urbanised and industrialised areas of Haryana and connect the Delhi airport with the RRTS network, increasing the overall productivity of NCR. PTI BUN KJ