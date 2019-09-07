scorecardresearch
NCST reviewing issues of tribals in Rajasthan

/RNew Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) is conducting a review of issues of the tribal population in Rajasthan, a senior official said on Saturday.The team conducting the review will meet Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday, said Joint Secretary, NCST, S K Ratho.The commission is assessing if the tribal population has access to various welfare schemes of the government like Jan Dhan, Ujjawala and Aadhaar seeding, he added."We are reviewing if the tribal pockets have water supply, electricity, road connectivity and schools," Ratho said. PTI GVS DIVDIV

