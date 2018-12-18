NCST wants Home Ministry to re-impose RAP in 6 islands in Andamans

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has written to the Home Ministry, seeking reimposition of the Restricted Area Permit (RAP) regime in six islands of the Andaman and Nicobar group inhabited by vulnerable tribes.The development comes near a month after a US national was killed by a reclusive tribe in the North Sentinel Island.In a letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, NCST Chairman Nand Kumar Sai said the commission had earlier expressed reservations over the exclusion of 29 islands of the Andaman and Nicobar group from the Restricted Area Permit regime. In spite of it, "the ministry further relaxed the provisions, deleting the requirement of mandatory registration by foreigners visiting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands with the Foreign Registration Office (FRO) and added the Viper Island to the list of islands already exempted", the letter read.The NCST chairman said that according to the Constitution, the Union and every state government should consult the Commission on all major policy matters affecting Scheduled Tribes.RAP should be re-imposed in the Strait Island (inhabited by Andamanese tribe), the Middle and South Andaman (Jarawas), the North Sentinal Island (Sentinelese), the Little Andaman (Onges) and the Great Nicobar (Shompens), Sai wrote in the letter. The commission also recommended that large posters/hoardings be put up at the airports, seaports and other important places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands decrying tourism or visit of any kind to the six islands."Surveillance and patrolling, including the checking of vessels/vehicles found abutting the six Islands, should be strengthened," Sai wrote. The NCST chairman also suggested that airspace above the North Sentinel Island be declared as "no-fly zone"."A comprehensive outreach programme should be launched to sensitise fishermen, tourist guides, tour operators, hotel industry and other stakeholders so that they can be eyes and ears of the Andaman and Nicobar administration," he said.On November 17, John Allen Chau, 27, was killed by members of the Sentinelese Tribes, possibly with arrows, when he tried to enter the North Sentinel Island. Chau had expressed a desire to meet the Sentinelese Tribe that inhabits the Sentinel island.Till recently, the North Sentinel Island was out of bounds for visitors. In a major step earlier this year, the government excluded this island and 28 others in the Union Territory from the RAP regime till December 31, 2022.The lifting of RAP meant that foreigners could visit these islands without permission from the government. PTI GVS ZMN