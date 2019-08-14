scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

NCW asks Jharkhand DGP to submit report on death of 2 tribal women hockey players

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The National Commission for Women on Wednesday asked the Jharkhand DGP to submit a detailed report on the alleged killing of two tribal women hockey players whose bodies were found hanging from a tree. The NCW, in a statement, said it is seriously concerned about the safety and security of women, and is perturbed by the alleged incident. "Considering the gravity of the matter, the commission is taking suo-motu cognizance of this case and has asked DGP Jharkhand to investigate this matter and send a detailed report to the commission as soon as possible," it said. The NCW's statement came a few days after bodies of two tribal women hockey players were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Simdega district. Their families alleged that they were murdered. On the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members, an FIR was registered under IPC section 302 (murder) against unidentified persons. PTI UZM SNESNE

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos