NCW asks UP DGP to enforce a ban on sale of acid in the state

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) Wednesday asked Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh to enforce a ban on the sale of acid while noting that it is "disturbed" by the rise in incidents of acid attacks in the state. Quoting a media report, the NCW said a 22-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her two brothers who later dumped her in Kot village in Greater Noida's Dadri on May 9.In a letter to Singh, the commission also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter. The NCW said its team would visit the victim soon. "Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that action be taken to enforce the ban on the sale of acid in the state and a detailed action taken report in the matter may be sent to the Commission at an early date," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS

