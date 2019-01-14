NCW asks WB DGP to probe "misogynistic" comments of Jadavpur University professor

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The National Commission for Women has asked the West Bengal DGP to probe and take appropriate action in the alleged case of a Jadavpur University professor giving "misogynistic" lessons to his students. According to a media reports, the professor had written a piece on "Virgin Brides" for "value oriented social counselling for educated youth." In the essay, the professor rhetorically asked whether his readers "would be willing to buy a cold drink or a packet of biscuits, if its seal was broken?" The NCW took suo motu cognisance of the professor's "shocking misogynistic" lessons and asked the West Bengal DGP to probe the matter and take appropriate action in the case and apprise the commission of it. PTI UZM UZM INDIND