NCW calls for strict action against Hapur gang rape accused

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Uttar Pradesh DGP to take strict and immediate action against the accused in the reported gangrape of a domestic help, who later set herself on fire. The woman, who was "sold" for Rs 10,000 and raped by the people for whom she was forced to work as domestic help, set herself afire after the Uttar Pradesh Police officials allegedly refused to register her complaint. Expressing concern on the rise in crime against women and also the reported police apathy, the NCW issued a notice to UP DGP O P Singh directed him to take strict and immediate action against the accused. "Considering the gravity of the matter and as per our telephonic conversation, it is requested that the matter may be thoroughly investigated and also action be taken against erring officials. A detailed action taken report should be sent to the commission at an early date," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said. PTI UZM AARAAR