NCW chief to hold walk-in meetings with women abandoned by NRI husbands

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The NCW would hold walk-in meetings every week with women who have been abandoned by their NRI husbands to hear their grievances.National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said the meetings would be held every Monday from 3-4 pm to hear the grievances of the complainants who are suffering in cases of NRI marriages. The meetings would help in ensuring that their matter is heard in person and all assistance required is provided promptly, she added.The NCW is a nodal agency appointed by the Women and Child Development Ministry to look into the matter of NRI husbands absconding and abandoning their wives. PTI UZM KJ