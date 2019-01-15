NCW chief to meet Jadavpur University VC to discuss "misogynistic" comments of professor

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma will meet Jadavpur University's vice chancellor on Friday to discuss the matter involving a professor who allegedly wrote a "misogynistic" social media post. The professor had written a post on Facebook on virginity of women which he deleted later. In the post, the professor rhetorically asked whether his readers "would be willing to buy a cold drink or a packet of biscuits, if its seal was broken?" Strongly objecting his comments, Sharma Thursday wrote to Jadavpur University VC Suranjan Das and said the NCW is seriously concerned over the matter.She said that she will meet Das during her upcoming visit to Kolkata on Friday. The NCW also took suo motu cognisance of the professor's "shocking, misogynistic" lessons. It asked the West Bengal DGP to probe the matter and take appropriate action in the case and apprise the commission of it. PTI UZM AAR