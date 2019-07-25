NCW, DCW condemn Azam Khan's remarks on BJP MP

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The National Commission For Women on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for his "objectionable" remarks against BJP's Rama Devi who was presiding over the parliamentary proceedings.The Lok Sabha witnessed high drama when Khan made the remarks against the ruling party's leader who was presiding over the proceedings, leading to an uproar with Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Arjun Ram Meghwal pressing for an apology from Khan. National Commission For Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma said the SP leader should be disqualified from Parliament."#AzamKhan again did what he is good at..misbehaving and using inappropriate language for women and this time with none other than woman sitting on speaker's chair in parliament. I strongly condemn his disgraceful and sexist remark. He must get disqualified from Parliament," she posted on Twitter.Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also hit out at the former Uttar Pradesh minister and said he should be sent to jail for his "lecherous comment"."Shame on Azam Khan. Such lecherous comment against MP sitting on Speaker Chair. A man with such notorious reputation of vile speech against women has no right to be in Parliament. When will Centre create law to arrest such politicians? Send this man 2 mental asylum and then jail!" she tweeted. Khan was participating in a debate on the triple talaq bill when he reportedly made the comments.When Khan was asked to apologise by Rama Devi, he said he meant no disrespect to her as she was like his "dear sister". PTI SLB SRY