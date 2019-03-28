NCW issues notice to Samajwadi Party leader for his alleged sexist remarks against Jaya Prada

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) Thursday issued a notice to Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan and sought an explanation from him for his alleged sexist remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada, who recently joined the BJP.According to media reports, Khan allegedly said that Jaya Prada would "enthral the people of Rampur with her ghungaroos and thumkas"."The remarks are not only sexist but also extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity of women in general, said NCW under secretary Barnali Shome said while reacting to the media reports.The Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging views from persons holding responsible positions, the notice said. "You (Khan) are hereby requested to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter on receipt of this letter," the notice said. Jaya Prada, who is a former Samajwadi Party MP joined the BJP on Tuesday. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS