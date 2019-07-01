NCW issues notice to Telangana DGP over thrashing of woman forest officer

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The National Commission for Women expressed concern over beating up of a woman forest officer in Telangana and sought a report from the the state police chief. The female forest officer was brutally attacked with sticks by men allegedly belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district on Sunday. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said the commission is seriously concerned about the brutal crime targeted against officials and women in particular performing their duty."Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to ensure swift and speedy investigation in the matter and send a detailed action taken report to the commission at an early date by e-mail and fax," Sharma said in a letter to Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday.The NCW also said it has taken cognisance of a media report that two women were assaulted and tonsured for resisting a rape bid by a councillor in Bihar. It is reported that a 48-year-old woman and her newly married 19-year-old daughter were allegedly punished in Vaishali's Bihari village for protesting a rape bid by a local ward councillor and constituted, the commission said.The NCW formed a committee which has reached Vaishali to inquire into the matter, the NCW said in a statement. PTI UZM UZM TIRTIR