NCW notice to Maha CS after report says women getting wombs removed to avoid hindering work

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The National Commission for Women has issued a notice to Maharashtra Chief Secretary over a news report of women getting their wombs removed to avoid hindering work and fines due to menstruation, it said Tuesday.The Commission said it is seriously concerned about the pathetic and miserable condition of such women and the crimes and atrocities being perpetrated on them.The news report from the Beed district of Maharastra states that many women there have had hysterectomies as it is the "norm" in villages to remove the uterus after having two to three children and the menstrual periods hinder work and attract fines.The NCW requested Maharashtra Chief Secretary U P S Madan to intervene in the matter and initiate legal action to arrest the menace and ensure that no such atrocities occur in future."The NCW may be apprised of any action taken in the matter for rehabilitation and mainstreaming of victims of the reported atrocities," NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH