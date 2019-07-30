NCW recommends compensation for son of woman who immolated herself in Jaipur

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The NCW said on Tuesday its inquiry has found that authorities have not yet recorded the statement of the son of the woman who immolated herself at a police station in Rajasthan demanding the arrest of her husband's cousin for allegedly raping her.The National Commission for Women also said the compensation amount be given to the minor son of the woman and not her husband as she has filed for divorce and a domestic violence complaint.The woman, aged 36, died on Monday after she set herself on fire outside a police station in Jaipur a day before. She had filed an FIR on June 5, alleging that the accused, Ravindra Singh, raped her in 2015. The accused was not arrested and the woman was demanding his arrest.Police in Jaipur said the accused was not arrested as the allegation against him was not found to be true during the investigation, which was still under way.According to police, the woman and the accused had an illicit affair since October 2015 but he got engaged in April this year, which led to a rift in their relationship.The NCW formed an inquiry committee and sent it to Jaipur to look into the matter.The committee met the Commissioner of Police in Jaipur and he informed them that an FIR was registered. The committee has observed that the statement of the victim's son was not recorded. The compensation has not been provided till date and it should be given to the son and not her husband, NCW said. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH