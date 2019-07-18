NCW seeks explanation from Promila Sibal on Barkha Dutt's complaint

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) Thursday sought an explanation from Congress leader Kapil Sibal's wife, Promila Sibal, over the alleged use of "unparliamentary language" against female staffers of her Noida-based news channel.The development comes after senior journalist Barkha Dutt, in a series of tweets on Monday, hit out at Sibal and his wife, promoters of Tiranga TV, over sacking of more than 200 channel employees "without even a six-month pay out".She had also alleged that Sibal and his wife used expletives against female staffers.Acting on a complaint by Dutt, NCW member Priti Kumar said in a letter to Promila Sibal that the NCW "strongly condemns" the "misogynistic conduct" displayed at the workplace."It is alleged that unparliamentary language was used repeatedly against female staffers. The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the misogynistic conduct displayed at the workplace, which is against the dignity of women," Kumar said."You are, therefore, requested to submit a detailed explanation/written reply to this within seven days from the date of receipt of this letter," she added.In her tweets, Dutt had also alleged that more than 200 employees of the channel had their equipment confiscated.Promila Sibal dismissed Dutt's charges and claimed the journalist had not visited the channel's office since May 23.She also denied using foul language, saying she had never done so while speaking to Dutt or any other employee.PTI UZM DIVDIV