NCW seeks police help over woman 'harassment' in Noida news channel

(Eds: Adding SSP's quote) New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) Thursday asked the Noida Police to act on a complaint of a woman employee of a city-based news channel who has alleged sexual harassment by a senior.The woman shared on Twitter screenshots of the "obscene" messages sent to her by a senior producer in the channel.Taking cognisance of the matter, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma assured the victim of all possible help.Sharma wrote to Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna on Thursday, asking him to probe the matter and take action against the culprit."The Commission is seriously perturbed by the crime targeted against the woman despite the enactment of sexual harassment laws and the Information Technology Act, 2000," she said in the letter.Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the matter be investigated and the culprit must be booked, she said.The commission must be apprised about the action taken in the matter at an early date, she added.The Noida Police said it was in the process of registering an FIR in the case and assured legal action at the earliest."An FIR is being registered in the case. A suitable legal action based on merits will be ensured as soon as possible and the NCW will be apprised of the matter," SSP Krishna said.