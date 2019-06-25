NCW seeks report from Delhi Police over journalist being shot at in east Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The National Commission for Women has sought a detailed action taken report from the Delhi Police in a case involving an attack on a woman journalist in east Delhi.Mitali Chandola, 38, had received bullet injury in her arm when she was shot at allegedly by two masked men in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area in a suspected case of family dispute.The incident took place in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when Chandola was going somewhere in her car around 12.30 am. Another car suddenly overtook her's and the two masked men allegedly opened fire targeting her, police said. The National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma said the panel is deeply concerned and shocked over the incident and is disturbed about security of women. "Considering the gravity of the matter, I request you to kindly take action in the matter and send a detailed action taken report to the Commission at an early date by e-mail/fax," she said in the notice.The NCW also issued a notice to the Punjab government in connection with a case in which 33 women who underwent tubectomy at a family planning camp in Nakodar were allegedly put on the floor after the surgery in an unfurnished room.According to a media report, the women, who underwent the surgery on June 4 were put on the floor after the operation in a room that had no fan, furniture or the equipment to check vital parameters.In a tweet, the NCW said the matter was forwarded to it by the Women and Child Development Ministry. Sharma has sought a detailed action taken report from the Punjab government in the matter, it said. PTI UZM UZM TIRTIR