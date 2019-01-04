NCW seeks report from WB govt over gang-rape of 30-yr-old woman in North 24 Parganas district

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed concern over safety of women in West Bengal and sought an action taken report in the alleged gang-rape of a 30-year-old woman. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in an under construction building near her residence at the Khardah area of North 24 Parganas district Wednesday night, police had said Thursday. She told the police that she was accosted by four youths with their faces covered when she was returning home after leaving her son at his private tutor's home nearby. They forcibly took her to a nearby under-construction building and took turns to rape her. An FIR has been registered into the matter, police said. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to DGP West Bengal Virendra and asked for an action taken report in the matter. PTI UZM UZM AQSAQS