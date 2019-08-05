NCW seeks stern action against cab driver for raping JNU student

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The National Commission for Women on Monday sought strict action from the Delhi Police against a cab driver for allegedly raping a second-year JNU student here.In a statement, the Commission also requested the victim to feel free to contact it for grievance redressal.According to a media report, the student was allegedly drugged and raped by a cab driver while she was returning from her friend's house Friday night, the commission said.The report claimed the 21-year-old woman told the police that she had boarded the vehicle from the Mandir Marg area and the cab driver drove for around three hours after raping her.The NCW has requested the Delhi Police to investigate the matter and take stern action, it said. PTI UZM TIRTIR