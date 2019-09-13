NCW takes up AP MLA's complaint against sexist remarks by group of people on Ganesh Chaturthi

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) A gynaecologist and legislator from Andhra Pradesh has approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) against a group of people for allegedly hurling casteist and sexist remarks at her during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.The complainant, Tadikonda constituency MLA Vundavalli Sridevi, visited the office of the commission and narrated her ordeal, the NCW said in a statement.The NCW has shown serious concern over discrimination based on gender and caste, and registered a case against unidentified people from Ananthavaram village, it said.The commission has decided to take up the matter with police officials and sought a report in this matter from the DGP of Andhra Pradesh. PTI UZM IJT

