NCW team meets Unnao rape survivor's mother in Lucknow

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) met the mother of the Unnao rape survivor in Lucknow on Tuesday, two days after the victim was critically injured in a car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh. The woman's mother requested the NCW to facilitate the release of the 19-year-old's uncle, lodged in a Rae Bareli jail, to enable him to perform the last rites of his wife, who died in the incident on Sunday. The victim, who accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape, was travelling with her family when a truck hit their car in Rae Bareli on Sunday. Two persons died and the woman and her lawyer were critically injured and admitted to a Lucknow hospital, police had said. The two-member committee have met her mother but could not meet the rape survivor as doctors advised against it, the commission said. The team also met state police chief O P Singh, who informed that the police was working for the release of the woman's uncle on parole and they would be sending a report to the NCW. In its report, the NCW said the chief medical superintendent informed the team that the woman is in a ventilator and critical but stable. The hospital said there were injuries in her head and lungs. The police had filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others on Monday after the rape victim's family filed a complaint, alleging conspiracy behind the collision. Sengar, a four-time MLA from Bangermau, was arrested in 2018 in connection with the rape incident that occurred in 2017. Taking suo-motu cognisance in the case, the NCW had urged the Uttar Pradesh police on Monday to ensure a free, fair and speedy probe in the case. The commission also demanded that it should be apprised at every stage of the investigation, according to the notice.