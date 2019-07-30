NCW team meets Unnao rape survivor's mother in Lucknow

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) A team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) met in Lucknow on Tuesday the mother of the Unnao rape survivor, who was critically injured in a car-truck collision two days ago. The police had filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and nine others on Monday after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging conspiracy behind the incident. The NCW team have met the 19-year-old's mother but could not meet the victim, who has accused Sengar of rape, as doctors advised against it, the commission said. A car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling on Sunday was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police had said. The woman's maternal aunt succumbed to injuries in a district hospital and the others were transferred to a trauma centre in Lucknow, police said. Taking suo-motu cognisance in the case, the NCW has urged the Uttar Pradesh police to ensure a free, fair and speedy probe in the case. Sengar, a four-time MLA from Bangermau, was arrested in April last year on charges on rape. "The Commission is seriously concerned about the unfortunate incident considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested to ensure absolutely free, fair and speedy investigation into the matter and take action deemed appropriate for the crime committed," the NCW had said in its notice to state police chief O P Singh on Monday. The commission also demanded that it be kept apprised at every stage of the investigation, according to the notice. PTI UZMHMB