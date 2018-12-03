NCW to support livelihood programme for women in northeastern states

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) will support livelihood programmes for the women in the northeast, particularly for those in younger age group, through skill development and specialised training, the DoNER Ministry said Monday.This was discussed at a meeting between Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh and the newly appointed member of the National Commission for Women, Soso Shaiza.The NCW will support livelihood programmes for the women in the northeast, particularly for those in younger age group, through skill development and specialised training, which can enable them to earn their living and also empower them as individuals, a DoNER ministry statement said. During the meeting, it was observed that even though women in the northeast, by and large, are quite emancipated as far as their contribution in outdoor work is concerned, there was a huge scope for raising the levels of education among the women in remote and rural areas, and also to impart skill training to make them self-reliant.The minister said the NCW can supplement its efforts and resources in carrying forward several of the women-oriented projects which have already been undertaken by the DoNER and the North Eastern Council (NEC).The Self Help Groups (SHGs) of women are doing a commendable work in the region, he told Shaiza.According to the statement, the issue of young women from the northeast living in metro cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai was also discussed in the meeting.Singh informed Shaiza that the construction work of a hostel in Bangalore University campus exclusively for girl students from the northeastern state is almost complete and the entire project has been funded by the NEC and the DoNER.He also said that the upcoming hostel for northeast students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, will include accommodation for 200 girl students also.Shaiza was assured by the minister that the PSUs working under the DoNER will offer their collaboration and cooperation in women-oriented welfare programmes in the region, the statement said. PTI ACB NSD