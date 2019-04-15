NCW urges EC to take strict action against Azam Khan

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The National Commission for Women Monday urged the Election Commission to take "strong action" against SP leader Azam Khan for making offensive remarks against actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada.NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora cited two instances when Khan made offensive comments against Jaya Prada, who is fighting the Lok Sabha election against the SP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur seat.During an election rally in Rampur, Khan had said, "People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognise it in 17 days that she wears a khaki underwear". The NCW said the alleged remarks made by Khan were "offensive, unethical and show disrespect towards dignity of women".Earlier, Khan had said he would enthral the voters with Jaya Prada's 'ghungroo'.Taking note of both these instances, the NCW urged the poll panel to investigate and take appropriate "strong action" against Khan.The NCW also issued a show-cause notice to Khan over his remarks. PTI UZM DPB