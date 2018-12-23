scorecardresearch
NDA finalises seat-sharing for Bihar: BJP, JD(U) to contest 17 each; LJP gets 6

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) BJP and its Bihar allies Sunday sealed the seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections with BJP president announcing that his party and the JD(U) will contest 17 seats each, while the LJP will get the remaining six.Shah made the announcement here in the presence of JD (U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. The LJP will also be given a Rajya Sabha berth and Paswan is likely to be is candidate. PTI KR TIRTIR

