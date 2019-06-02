NDA govt committed to country's all-round development: Hardeep Puri

Amritsar, Jun 2 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Sunday said the NDA government is committed to the all-round development of the country. In an official press statement here, Puri said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave him three important portfolios and that the various welfare schemes part of his portfolios would be implemented in letter and spirit for the benefit of the people. He said an action plan will be prepared soon for the all-round development of towns. Amid distress in the civil aviation sector that recently saw grounding of a private airline, Puri, who has been given the rank of Minister of State (Independent Charge), categorically stated that problems in the sector would be overcome very soon in a professional manner. Puri held the Housing and Urban Affairs portfolio in the first tenure of Prime Minister Modi's government, which he has managed to retain. Puri, who unsuccessfully contested the recently held Lok Sabha elections from Amritsar, disclosed a website "Puri for the guru ki nagri" would be launched within a week through which the people of Punjab will be able to give their valuable suggestions and messages regarding development of Amritsar city. The civil aviation minister said connectivity to Amritsar airport will be increased by adding more flights to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport. He said for the development of Amritsar town a vision document was released by him during the Lok Sabha election and he will fulfil the committments made in the document. PTI JMS SUN INDIND