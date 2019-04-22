NDA has shown that running honest government is possible in this country: PM Narendra Modi

Udaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said the NDA has shown that running an honest government is possible in the country and accused the Congress of cheating people for seven decades.Addressing an election rally here, Modi said that his government has taken decisive action against terrorism while the opposition has let down the country with the "saboot gang" seeking proof of the Balakot air strike. "The NDA has shown that running an honest government in the country is possible. With your support a new tradition of honesty is being established in the entire country," the prime minister said.The prime minister targeted the previous UPA government saying that it pressured the banks to give loan to "its millionaire friends, but our government gave loans to poor, tribals and youths under the MUDRA scheme"."Now, if someone has fled abroad, either he will have to return or he will be extradited just like Michel 'mama' of Naamdaars. If any rich does not return money taken as loans from bank, then he will not be able to sleep comfortably," he said referring to British-national Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case who was arrested after his extradition from Dubai. He said the upcoming polls are very important for those who are going to vote for the first time. "Those who are born in 21st century will nurture and realise their dreams in this century. A strong foundation will be laid in the next five years," Modi said TI AG SDA IJT