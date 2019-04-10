NDA will retain power as people want to see Modi as PM again: Chandigarh BJP chief

Chandigarh, Apr 10 (PTI) BJP's Chandigarh unit president Sanjay Tandon Wednesday claimed that the NDA will retain power at the Centre as people want to once again see Narendra Modi as the next prime minister as he has been leading the country on the path of progress.He also said the Modi government has taken decisive and big decisions on a host of measures, including national security, corruption and black money."The NDA will retain power, there is no doubt in this. The yardstick of PM Modi ji's popularity and work done is evident by each section of society wanting him back. People feel here is a leader who has the ability to take big and tough decisions. The PM has been leading the country on the path of progress," he told reporters here. "People feel that the leader should be honest and Modi ji's honesty and integrity is beyond doubt," Tandon said. He said his party is comfortably placed in Chandigarh, which is currently represented by BJP's actor-turned-politician Kirron Kher, and claimed that the saffron party will once again win the polls from here. "BJP in Chandigarh is quite comfortably placed, people of the city want to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister again. I have gone all around the city, I have been meeting a cross-section of people, including youngsters, old people, people living in colonies, various sectors of the city, I have met industrialists, shopkeepers, working class, students, they gave me positive feedback about my party led-government and the work it has done," he claimed.Notwithstanding opposition parties accusing the BJP government of resorting to "pseudo nationalism" to win the Lok Sabha elections, Tandon said the opposition finds itself on the backfoot and was levelling baseless charges."The truth is that nationalistic feeling has become an emotive part. Where does the question of politics arise in this?"With lone seat of Chandigarh going to polls in the final phase of the Lok Sabha polls, Tandon said the party is likely to declare its candidate shortly.Tandon, 55, the son of veteran BJP leader and former Chattisgarh governor Balramji Das Tandon, is also in contention for party ticket from Chandigarh.Tandon, who has been BJP's city unit president for over eight years, said it was the party's prerogative to allot ticket to anyone they deem fit.Asked if the BJP decides to re-nominate its sitting MP Kher or give ticket to anyone else, Tandon replied, "Whatever is party's decision, I will go with that".He then added, "I am born in this party and I will die in this party. If the party gives me a chance or not, it is party high command's prerogative. My duty is whosoever is the candidate, work for him."Hitting out at former Railways minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, a four-time MP and Congress nominee for Chandigarh, Tandon said while the BJP addressed several issues Bansal "never bothered" to take notice of when he represented the constituency as an MP.On Bansal attacking the BJP saying they "failed" to live up to the expectations of people of Chandigarh, Tandon said, "Bansal knows that people will confront him on what he did for the city when he was an MP for such a long time, besides being a central minister in the Congress-led UPA, which ruled for 10 years. Now, he is making such statements to save his image."Polling in Punjab will be held in single phase on May 19. The results will be announced on May 23. PTI SUN KJ