NDMC approves new policy for household industrial units

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Household industrial units in residential zones of north Delhi can now have a maximum of nine workers with a power cap of 11 KW, as the area's civic body approved a new policy on Wednesday. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), in a meeting of its House held at Civic Centre here, said its "owner must be residing in the same premises". "The limit on maximum number of workers that can be allowed for such units for issuing or renewal of licence, was earlier proposed to be five, with 5 KW power to be allowed. The policy was approved today with limit on number of workers increased to nine and power cap at 11 KW," a senior official said. New units must fulfil the norms of the Labour Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee so as to not have polluting units.Some of the areas, where the licence for household category units cannot be provided are -- Lutyens' Bungalow Zone, Civil Lines Bungalow Area, Employer Housing and Group Housing, excluding Janata Flats, authorities said. PTI KNDHMB