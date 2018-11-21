NDMC attaches 648 bank accounts from Apr-Oct for 'non-payment' of property tax

/RNew Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has attached 648 bank accounts and 670 properties from April-October this year for "non-payment" of property tax, officials said.NDMC's Additional Commissioner (Revenue) B M Mishra said since April 1, 2004 (the date of implementation of Unit Area Method) it is the responsibility of the property owner or occupier to self-assess the property tax of his/her property and deposit with the corporation within due date. But many property owners/occupiers are not doing so, thus the corporation has to attach their property or bank account to realise the same."The NDMC has attached 648 bank accounts and 670 properties from April 1 to October 31 this year for non payment" of property tax," the civic body said in a statement. Mishra has appealed to people to deposit their due property tax for the year 2018-19 along with arrears, if any, in time, otherwise defaulters would have to pay penalty and interest, along with due tax.Meanwhile, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation's Veterinary Department, in collaboration with local police, has taken strict action against "illegal slaughtering" of poultry in area under its jurisdiction.A team of the EDMC has taken action against "illegal slaughtering of chicken" and also sealed some premises, besides collecting Rs 39,000, the EDMC said in a statement. PTI KND KJ