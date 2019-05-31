NDMC House passes resolution to praise Modi on BJP's massive win in polls

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The House of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation Thursday passed a resolution praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to power. "The resolution was unanimously passed by the NDMC House in its meeting today (Thursday)," a senior NDMC official said. Modi and his 57 ministers were Thursday evening sworn in at a glittering ceremony held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Hours before the event, the NDMC held its House chaired by Mayor Avtar Singh. "The resolution was moved in the House and even the opposition supported it," the official said. PTI KND AQS