NDMC imposes 52 challans for violations of pollution control norms

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Civic authorities in north Delhi Saturday imposed penalty worth Rs 9.6 lakh for violations of dust pollution control norms, officials said.As many as 52 challans were imposed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on violators across its six zones for violations. Twenty challans were issued in Karol Bagh Zone, the maximum, followed by Civil Line Zone, at nine, the NDMC said. A total of Rs 9.6 lakh was imposed for violations of dust pollution control norms, officials said. Delhi's air pollution level dipped slightly Saturday but remained in the "very poor" category due to control measures by authorities and stagnant meteorological conditions but officials warned of deterioration in air quality to "severe" levels from Monday.The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 336, which falls in the "very poor" category, according to data of the CPCB. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation slapped penalties to the tune of Rs 15.50 lakh on Thursday and Friday for violations of pollution control norms, according to data shared by the EDMC Saturday. PTI KND RCJ