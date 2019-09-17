NDMC issues letters to regularise 18 sanitation workers

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh on Tuesday handed over letters to 18 sanitation workers to regularise their employment, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, officials said. Out of the 18 'safai karamcharis', 16 are from Rohini Zone and two from Keshavapuram Zone, they said. The mayor handed over the letters to them at his office to mark the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDMC said in a statement. Singh said once he had an opportunity to meet Modi, who had told him that the objective should be "to work for the poor and needy people". "Since taking charge in the NDMC, we are constantly fulfilling every promise made to the corporation employees and 'safai karamcharis'," the mayor claimed. He said regularisation of these 18 sanitation workers is an example of that philosophy. PTI KND SNESNE