NDMC kicks off dengue, malaria awareness programme for all 104 wards

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) In view of recent dengue cases in the city, the civic body in North Delhi Tuesday launched an awareness programme on vector-borne diseases that will be carried out across all its municipal wards. At least 11 dengue cases and 8 malaria cases have been reported in the national capital this year. "North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh today inaugurated an anti-dengue and malaria month and a dengue awareness programme for all 104 wards," a senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation official said. On the occasion, the mayor also inaugurated an exhibition organised at the site, in which the public health department presented various techniques, along with display of equipment, insecticides, a mosquito model, Gambusia fish, he said. Singh welcomed RWA representatives and solicited their support to help prevent the disease burden due to dengue in the upcoming monsoon season by spreading message. Stagnant water containers, unattended coolers and potholes which are potential sources of mosquito-breeding should not be allowed so that aedes mosquito-breeding is prevented, the mayor told representatives. Additional Commissioner Jayaraj Nayak said as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NVBDCP, the month of June being the pre-monsoon season is chosen for creating awareness in the general public, on how dengue can be prevented. "No programme can be a success without active public participation and therefore the department besides intensifying its efforts to combat malaria, dengue and chikungunya, conducts regular intersectoral coordination meetings and RWA meetings. This is done to involve all stakeholders for the purpose," he said. Last year, 2,798 dengue cases were recorded by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which tabulates the data on vector-borne diseases in the city. According to the report, this year, three cases were reported in May, two in April, four in March and one each in February and January. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch to mid-December. PTI KND INDIND