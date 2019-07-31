NDMC organises health check-up camp for sanitation workers

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) An awareness-cum-health check-up camp for sanitation workers was on Tuesday organised by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation here, officials said. Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamchari,Manhar Valjibhai Zalaand North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh inaugurated thecamp at the Civic Center. They also distributed awards to various NDMC safai karamcharis for doing good work. During the event, the workers were briefed about various central or state welfare schemes, their rights and duties, departmental labour guidelines and provisions for safai karamcharis, Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), EPF, by various agencies."The objective of event was to enlighten safai karamcharis about their rights and duties, various welfare schemes being run by state or Centre, besides doing their health check-up to find out any ailment or disease, so that early detection can lead to proper cure," the NDMC said in a statement. The mayor asked officials to build or reconstruct shelters for sanitation workers in all 104 wards of the NDMC. Ira Singhal, Director Community Services Department announced on the occasion that about 10-12 creche or day care centres would be opened for children of sanitation workers in the jurisdiction of NDMC.Counseling centres for municipal corporation employees especially for safai karamcharis would be open to counsel them in case of personal or psychological issues like stress, depression, the NDMC said, adding, this facility would be free of cost. The another thing would be inter area sports competition among safai karamcharis for moral boosting, the NDMC said.The NDMC also released a schedule for training 25,101 safai karamcharis during the month of August across its six zones, on standards of sanitation, the statement said. PTI KND RCJ