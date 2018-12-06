NDMC organises orientation programme for principals, nodal officers of non-NDMC schools

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) In a bid to eliminate measles and control rubella in the country, the New Delhi Municipal Council Thursday organised an orientation programme for the principals and nodal officers of the non-NDMC schools. As many as 80 principals and other nodal officers participated in the programme organised by the civic body."Sustained pulse polio campaign was a landmark success in making polio-free country. It was the need of the hour that it should be undertaken on the same pattern, so as to eradicate measles and control Rubella in the country," NDMC Secretary Rashmi Singh said.The NDMC will launch the free MR vaccination campaign for eliminating measles and control rubella from January 16-31 next year."All children of age group of 9 month to less than 15 years would be provided with an additional dose of MR vaccination for measles-rubella, regardless of any previous vaccination status or history of the illness," she said. "The school nodal officers assigning to help to organise and conduct immunisation session in the schools and co-ordination with the health workers to conduct the vaccination session during the national campaign," she added. PTI GJS KJ