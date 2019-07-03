NDMC panel approves multi-level car parking proj in Karol Bagh, several other schemes

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The standing committee of the BJP-led north corporation Wednesday approved a slew of new projects, including a multi-level car parking in Karol Bagh and opening of pharmacies at NDMC-run hospitals and dispensaries under the PM Jan Aushadhi Scheme.During the meeting held at the Civic Center here, the NDMC also gave its nod to a proposal under which marketing associations or federations would manage parking at five sites in north Delhi.The multi-level parking facility in Karol Bagh area would be built at Bank Street on a public private partnership (PPP) model, in which the NDMC would keep 75 per cent of the parking facility, officials said.NDMC's Standing Committee chairman Jai Prakash, later interacting with reporters said, the five sites identified for management of parking facilities by market associations are -- 22B, Deb Nagar; Bank Street, Karol Bagh; Shastri Park; Ajmal Khan Park and Kirti Nagar, near DSIIDC Complex.The panel also approved a scheme whereby space would be allotted for opening pharmacies at NDMC-run hospitals and dispensaries under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Scheme.Other projects approved by the panel, included building of a construction and demolition waste processing facility at Burari, procurement of 104 truck-mounted water tankers, opening of milk parlours or kiosks at park to earn revenues for its maintenance.During the meeting, the issue of sanitation and work being done to make NDMC area open defection free (ODF) were also discussed. North Delhi Municipal Commissioner Varsha Joshi said about 500 new toilets have been built in recent time and approval has been taken from the railway to build mobile toilets near the tracks. For a proposal to simplify process to get general trade licence, the NDMC panel chairman, announced constitution of a sub-committee to look on the issue first. PTI KND DPB