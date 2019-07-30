NDMC panel chief visits Karol Bagh, allays traders' fears of eviction

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The NDMC's standing committee chairman Jai Prakash on Monday met roadside traders of Azmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh and allayed their fears that they would be barred from holding weekly bazaars there for providing thoroughfare to pedestrians in the congested market.The BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation's standing committee chairman assured the roadside market traders that a permanent solution would be found to their woes."I am here to address your apprehensions, whether it is regular footpath traders or those coming here during weekly bazaar. A meeting will soon be called with officials, where representatives from traders will also be called in, said Jai Praksah, addressing traders in an impromptu meeting.In May, over 1.5-km Ajmal Khan Road was pedestrianised to decongest the area.A section of traders had protested the move, alleging their businesses were severely hit due to cars not being allowed to ply on this stretch from 7 am to 10 pm.PTI KND RAXRAXRAX