NDMC panel passes resolution on Signature Bridge accidents

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The standing committee of the BJP-led north corporation Thursday passed a resolution seeking "compensation of Rs 1 crore" for each of the families of the persons who have recently died due to accidents on the Signature Bridge here, the civic body said. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) in its resolution also alleged that the bridge was "inaugurated without finishing the entire work" leading to accidents. "The Standing Committee resolves that a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the next of kin of the persons who have died in accidents on Signature Bridge and and Rs 25 lakh each for those who have been injured," the resolution read.Two men were killed in November after they fell off the newly-constructed Signature Bridge here when their sports bike rammed into a divider, police had said.Initially, it was suspected that the victims were performing stunts. However, police in their investigation had ruled out that angle.A day after two motorcycle-borne medical students were killed on the iconic bridge, another person died when his bike skidded on the bridge.The committee also resolved that a "probe committee" be set up to investigate those who allowed the bridge to be inaugurated, and its report be sent in one month to the Lt Governor of Delhi. PTI KND KJ