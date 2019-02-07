NDMC plans to equip all garbage vehicles with GPS facility by Feb 15

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will equip all garbage-lifting vehicles with GPS track facility by mid-February to centrally monitor the waste disposal process, the corporation's commissioner said Thursday. The process will be monitored through a control facility at the NDMC headquarters in the civic centre, said Municipal Commissioner Varsha Joshi, during a Standing Committee meeting here. "We are going to install GPS in all vehicles used for lifting garbage, and the target is to finish the work by February 15," she said. Another senior official said at present there are 250 garbage lifting vehicles. "About 50 vehicles have already been equipped with GPS, and the rest are planned to be done by mid-February," he said. Garbage-lifting vehicles include large vehicles, auto-tippers and other small ones, he added. Joshi said the door-to-door waste pick-up policy has also been firmed up and "the NDMC will also seek to suggest ways for alternative activities of livelihood for ragpickers" who collect plastic and other stuff from 'dhaloas' (garbage dumps). "We have come up with three-four model plans which have been chalked out in consonance with market welfare bodies, RWAs and group housing societies," she said. On attendance of sanitation workers, she said the old biometric system has been "closed" and tender floated for a new Aadhaar-based system, which NDMC would try to implement soon. PTI KND INDIND