NDMC proposes waiving off of penalty on property tax due from unauthorised colonies residents

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday proposed to "waive off" penalty and interest for residents of unauthorised colonies whose property tax payment is due since 2004, officials said.The NDMC panel also resolved that collecting the due tax amount lump sum would also need to be seen from a human angle, as these colonies were built on agricultural lands and they have not been regularised. "The Standing Committee resolves and proposes to the corporation that penalty and interest on due property tax for residents of unauthorised colonies be waived off completely till year 2019-20," the resolution read. The committee also resolved to allow people from such colonies to pay due tax for the last 16 years in a batch of four years each. "Since it is a matter of 16 years, paying it lump sum might be troublesome for owners of such properties for which the taxes are due," it said. In another decision, the NDMC panel also resolved to recommend that the Lt Governor may be requested to instruct the Delhi government to release funds amounting Rs 2589.61 crore to NDMC without any further delay, in public interest.And, in another decision, it also resolved and recommended to the corporation that officers on deputation who have completed more than three years of tenure under the corporation may be repatriated to their parent departments, without further delay. PTI KND RCJ