NDMC schools to observe 'Child Safety Week' from Sep 9-14

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has directed its schools to observe a "Child Safety Week" from September 9-14, during which which children will be explained about the concept of a "safe touch".The NDMC is undertaking this initiative along with the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR).The civic body has directed the heads of its schools to constitute safety sub-committees within 10 days if they are not already in place.A school safety committee should include the head of the school, four students, four parents from the school management committee, a senior teacher, a primary teacher and a member of the non-teaching staff. It should also have a balanced representation of male and female members.A circular issued by the NDMC said a "Child Safety Week" be organised in al the schools run by the civic body from September 9-14."To ensure successful completion of the Safety Week, all heads of schools are directed to ensure that the safety committees in each school undertake a 'Monthly Safety Walk' during the week," the circular said.It also said a 45-minute session on "safe touch" be held for the students of Classes four and five.The education department of the NDMC will closely monitor the process, the circular said, adding that the monthly safety walks be conducted on a regular basis henceforth.The NDMC has divided the schools into various zones and five schools from each zone will be issued appreciation letters depending upon the independent observation of officials. PTI SLB RC