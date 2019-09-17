NDMC starts campaign to discourage usage of single-use plastic

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started a campaign to discourage usage of single-use plastic and it will go on till October 2, officials said on Monday. Chairman of NDMC's Standing Committee Jai Prakash said all cultural and religious institutes will be motivated to "form crockery banks" for offering community meals instead of using plastic plates and spoons. He said plastic usage has increased to that extent that it is leading to pollution and becoming a major health hazard. "So, it is time we should discourage the use of plastic especially the single-use plastic. This awareness campaign would continue till Gandhi Jayanti," the NDMC panel chief told reporters. Prakash said awareness material in the form of pledge stickers for no-plastic zone area, and banners have been made. "Employees will take pledge to 'say no to plastic' as part of the campaign that thrusts upon discouraging use of plastic made items like bags, glasses, spoon, straw, decorative material, thermocol, packing material and plastic bottles etc., in daily use by the general public," he added. Prakash said under this campaign, all employees working in all the six zonal offices will be administrated the pledge to not use plastic in their daily lives. All 104 councillors of the NDMC have been requested to distribute hand bills in their wards so that every citizen can be made aware of it. Besides, the corporation would make the children aware in corporation schools and a folder will be given to them so that they can also understand the issue and make their parents aware of it. He said the NDMC will also organise a parents-teacher meeting in schools as part of the drive, adding,cooperation of all area MPs will also be sought in this campaign. PTI KND CK